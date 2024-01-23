IT Technician – Gauteng Krugersdorp

If you are passionate about IT, eager to learn, and ready to kick-start your career as a Junior IT Technician, we encourage you to apply. Join us in shaping the future of technology and making a positive impact on our clients’ IT experiences

Responsibilities:

Provide first-line technical support to end-users, troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Install, configure, and maintain computer systems, servers, and network devices.

Assist in the setup and maintenance of IT infrastructure, including servers, routers, and switches.

Collaborate with management to ensure the smooth operation of technology systems.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues promptly and effectively.

Install and update software applications and perform regular system upgrades.

Respond to user inquiries and provide technical assistance via phone, email, or in person.

Create and maintain documentation for IT processes, procedures, and user guides.

Assist in managing IT inventory and ensuring equipment availability.

Stay current with industry trends and advancements in technology.

Weekly Backups Onsite / Offsite

VPN’s Peplink, remote desktop and anydesk or teamviewer.

Configure routers for AP. Telephone Programming.

Requirements:

Valid driver’s license.

Fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Relevant certifications (A+,N+, Security+, MCSA Windows Server 2019)

Clear understanding of Office 2016/2019/Office365 installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows.

Clear understanding of Windows Server 2019.

Strong fundamentals of networking is required,

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team environment.

Familiarity with networking concepts.

Experience required 3 to 5 years.

Desired Skills:

team player

problem solving

Communication

Hardware troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

The company is a printing and branding company

Employer & Job Benefits:

non

Learn more/Apply for this position