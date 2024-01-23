ITSM ServiceNow Developer

ServiceNow developers are specialised resources with a development back ground that is responsible for the ServiceNow platform of the entire management organization, which supports IT service management to automate business processes.

The role involves designing, configuring, developing, troubleshooting, and implementing baseline and custom applications to enhance the platform

The skills are not found in South Africa and comes at a premium consulting with international companies to provide the services.

The skills are not found in South Africa and comes at a premium consulting with international companies to provide the services. The requirements of these developers are to maintain the Organisation IP already built in the system, maintain, and manage the ServiceNow platform across multiple business units, by developing new requirements, administrating the system configuration and ensure that standards are maintained as per ITIL and ServiceNow guidelines.

Provide recommendations based on business requirements, analyse, and translate into technical development. Managing and maintaining the core system configurations, aligning to ITIL standards and Global guidelines.

The position will be responsible for developing the ITSM tool based on requirements, scripting custom workflows, service catalogues, templates, and records.

Deploying ServiceNow configurations, testing configurations and customizations while complying to overall governance.

Provide system training and knowledge transfer in an easy and understandable manner.

Ensure alignment with Walmart ServiceNow and ITSM processes

Provide expert opinion on proactive optimization and new opportunities to streamline the tool and processes.

Desired Skills:

Excellent understanding of ITSM processes based on ITIL. – Be organized and capable of meeting all deadlines. – Be self-driven

motivated to help and able to perform with minimal supervision in a team environment. – Overall strong IT diagnostic and troubleshooting skills with an analytical approach to identify issues

solutions

and improvements

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Risk and compliance

– Remain compliant with corporate policies, processes and legal guidelines

– Maintain, implement, and manage systems security

– Enforce system compliance to business processes like Change Management, Release Management, ect.

– Research, assess and present findings and assist with business compliance.

Alignment and competencies

– Keep abreast of advancements and changes in the ServiceNow platform and develop an understanding of how new features can be leveraged to provide business solutions.

– Work directly with end users to resolve support issues

– Drive and develop skills and knowledge within the ITSM platform and services

CORE ACTIVITIES & ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Analyse existing programs for modification purposes.

– Research and design new software systems, websites, programs, and applications.

– Writing and implementing, clean, scalable code.

– Troubleshooting and debugging code.

– Verifying and deploying software systems.

– Recommending and executing program improvements.

– Maintaining software code and security systems.

– Creating technical documents and training staff.

– Align with Walmart ServiceNow and ITSM experts on the business and system

Learn more/Apply for this position