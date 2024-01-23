Junior Developer (SQL Programmer) – Remote – East London

Jan 23, 2024

Job Description:

Education and Experience:

  • Completed Grade 12 and relevant tertiary (NQF 6 or higher)
  • 2+ years solid development experience using C#, MVC, ASP.Net, MS-SQL (stored procedures, functions, views, T-SQL (CRUD), creating new tables, indexing. Must be able to debug SP’s).
  • Service layer: creating and maintaining WCF services, webservices, API’s.
  • Knowledge of SSIS and SSRS will be advantageous.

Responsibilities:

  • Resolving of bugs in existing software
  • Development of additional features to be added to existing software
  • Fault Finding and Testing

New Systems Development

  • Database development
  • Service Layer Development
  • Front end Development
  • Report Development
  • Unit Test Development
  • Backend Process Development
  • Dev Testing
  • TFS: Source Control

Functional Design and Documentation

  • Functional Requirements Gathering
  • Functional Design Documentation
  • Operational Documentation
  • Help Documentation

Project and Team Management

  • To Estimate Development Time & Report on project progress and planning
  • Meet milestones
  • Performing Code Reviews (SQL)
  • Obtaining Feedback from users

Competencies / Skills:

  • Effective Communication Skills: Ability to clearly convey ideas and technical information to both technical and non-technical team members, ensuring mutual understanding and collaboration.
  • Problem-Solving Abilities: Skilled in identifying, analyzing, and creatively solving problems, contributing to effective solutions in a dynamic development environment.
  • Adaptability: Quick to adapt to new technologies and changing project requirements, maintaining productivity and a positive attitude in a fast-paced setting.
  • Eagerness to Learn: Demonstrates a strong willingness to continuously learn and assimilate new concepts, technologies, and methodologies, contributing to personal and team growth.
  • Team Collaboration: Works effectively in a team setting, offering support to colleagues and actively seeking input to improve collective outcomes and foster a cooperative work environment.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Database Design
  • Front-End Development
  • MySQL
  • PL/SQL
  • Software Development
  • SQL

