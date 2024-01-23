Junior Developer (SQL Programmer) – Remote – East London

Job Description:
Education and Experience:
- Completed Grade 12 and relevant tertiary (NQF 6 or higher)
- 2+ years solid development experience using C#, MVC, ASP.Net, MS-SQL (stored procedures, functions, views, T-SQL (CRUD), creating new tables, indexing. Must be able to debug SP’s).
- Service layer: creating and maintaining WCF services, webservices, API’s.
- Knowledge of SSIS and SSRS will be advantageous.
Responsibilities:
- Resolving of bugs in existing software
- Development of additional features to be added to existing software
- Fault Finding and Testing
New Systems Development
- Database development
- Service Layer Development
- Front end Development
- Report Development
- Unit Test Development
- Backend Process Development
- Dev Testing
- TFS: Source Control
Functional Design and Documentation
- Functional Requirements Gathering
- Functional Design Documentation
- Operational Documentation
- Help Documentation
Project and Team Management
- To Estimate Development Time & Report on project progress and planning
- Meet milestones
- Performing Code Reviews (SQL)
- Obtaining Feedback from users
Competencies / Skills:
- Effective Communication Skills: Ability to clearly convey ideas and technical information to both technical and non-technical team members, ensuring mutual understanding and collaboration.
- Problem-Solving Abilities: Skilled in identifying, analyzing, and creatively solving problems, contributing to effective solutions in a dynamic development environment.
- Adaptability: Quick to adapt to new technologies and changing project requirements, maintaining productivity and a positive attitude in a fast-paced setting.
- Eagerness to Learn: Demonstrates a strong willingness to continuously learn and assimilate new concepts, technologies, and methodologies, contributing to personal and team growth.
- Team Collaboration: Works effectively in a team setting, offering support to colleagues and actively seeking input to improve collective outcomes and foster a cooperative work environment.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Database Design
- Front-End Development
- MySQL
- PL/SQL
- Software Development
- SQL