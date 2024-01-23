Junior Front End Developer

Jan 23, 2024

Skills and Experience

  • X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –
    Related qualifications).
  • Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .NET Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Qualifications

  • Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
    o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
    Education & Training

Role

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Desired Skills:

  • React
  • React Native
  • TypeScript
  • IOS
  • Android
  • Sql Server
  • Azure
  • .NET Core
  • Restful
  • DevOps CI/CD
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

