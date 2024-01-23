Junior Front End Developer

Skills and Experience
- X1 Graduate Developer (BSC Computer Science / Information Technology –
Related qualifications).
- Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
- Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
- Experience with SQL Server beneficial
- Azure exposure beneficial
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- .NET Core will be advantageous
- Restful service experience beneficial
Qualifications
- Tertiary Education: Degree in Computer Science or Relevant equivalent IT Diploma.
o (IT Diploma with 1 year’s work experience)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training
Role
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services