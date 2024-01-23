Junior Full Stack Developer (C#) LW02 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 23, 2024

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

  • Minimum of 2 years full-time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL).

  • Minimum of 2 years full-time and current experience in programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.

  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.

  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.

  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.

  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Minimum Requirements:

Pre requests:

  • Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.

  • Willing to work overtime.

  • Perform standby duties.

  • Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).

  • Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), and AVS (Account Verification System).

Education:

  • IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification (Must have)

  • Matric (Must have)

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • SQL
  • DevOps
  • Front End

