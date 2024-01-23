Junior Full Stack Developer (C#) LW02 – Gauteng Pretoria

- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 2 years full-time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL).
- Minimum of 2 years full-time and current experience in programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Minimum of 2 years full-time and current experience in programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs.
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished product.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
Minimum Requirements:
Pre requests:
- Must live within surrounding Pretoria areas.
- Willing to work overtime.
- Perform standby duties.
- Must have a Valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport (Not Public).
- Have clear Credit and Criminal Records.
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), and AVS (Account Verification System).
Education:
- IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification (Must have)
- Matric (Must have)
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- DevOps
- Front End