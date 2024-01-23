Junior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Skills and Experience:
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database
technology (T-SQL).
- Minimum of 2 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in
C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS,
JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the
existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to
meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
- Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished
product.
- Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.
Advantageous Experience:
- Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in
payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS
(Account Verification System).
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
Education & Training
Role
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Desired Skills:
- Full Stack Development
- MS SQL
- T-SQL
- C#
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- XML
- Web Services
- API
- DevOps
- Payment Services
- EFT
- NAEDO
- DebiCheck
- AVS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services