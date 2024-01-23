Junior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jan 23, 2024

Skills and Experience:

  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • Minimum of 2 years full time and current experience in Microsoft SQL database
    technology (T-SQL).
  • Minimum of 2 years’ full time and current experience of programming language in
    C# and JavaScript Frameworks.
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications.
    o Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/ CSS,
    JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the
    existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to
    meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
  • Knowledge and experience in seeing through a project from conception to finished
    product.
  • Knowledge and experience within DevOps practices.

Advantageous Experience:

  • Financial service industry experience would be advantageous, especially in
    payment services like EFT, NAEDO, DebiCheck (Authentication Collections), AVS
    (Account Verification System).

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant
    Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
    Education & Training

Role

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Development
  • MS SQL
  • T-SQL
  • C#
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • XML
  • Web Services
  • API
  • DevOps
  • Payment Services
  • EFT
  • NAEDO
  • DebiCheck
  • AVS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

