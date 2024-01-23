Junior Project Manager

Our client a specialist fabrication and installation company for the residential market, requires a Junior Project Manager to join their team in Kempton Park.

Matric and tertiary Diploma / Qualification is essential

Valid drivers license and own transport is essential

Experience with residential installations, quotes, costing, customer liaison and site visits is essential to have. This is not negotiable.

Duties:

Assist Sales Director by managing projects

Travel to clients on a daily basis

Liaising with clients and suppliers

Take measurements on site

Preparing quotations

Prepare costings on projects

Manage procurement of materials

Manage the fabrication of stone products

Manage administrative requirements of projects

Working with installation teams on project specifics

Site supervision where necessary

Work together with office staff for the preparation of documents, site materials, etc. where necessary

Work together with Health and Safety Officer where projects have special health and safety requirements

Drafting communications

Invoicing, statements and customer account management

Diploma or bachelor’s degree preferred.

Good understanding of drawings and shopfitting.

Technical knowledge of construction.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Intermediate proficiency with all Microsoft applications, especially Microsoft Excel.

Superior organizational and follow-through skills with strong attention given to details and deadlines.

Flexibility to change direction frequently between tasks and between different clients

Proven ability to work in a high-volume, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and handle multiple projects while prioritizing, planning and organizing projects simultaneously

Ability to operate with a sense of urgency

Ability to work independently with limited supervision as well as work cooperatively with all levels of management and employees

Open to constructive feedback and on-going self-improvement

Flexibility to work additional hours during peak periods of the year

Desired Skills:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

