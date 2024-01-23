Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client a specialist fabrication and installation company for the residential market, requires a Junior Project Manager to join their team in Kempton Park.
Matric and tertiary Diploma / Qualification is essential
Valid drivers license and own transport is essential
Experience with residential installations, quotes, costing, customer liaison and site visits is essential to have. This is not negotiable.
Duties:
- Assist Sales Director by managing projects
- Travel to clients on a daily basis
- Liaising with clients and suppliers
- Take measurements on site
- Preparing quotations
- Prepare costings on projects
- Manage procurement of materials
- Manage the fabrication of stone products
- Manage administrative requirements of projects
- Working with installation teams on project specifics
- Site supervision where necessary
- Work together with office staff for the preparation of documents, site materials, etc. where necessary
- Work together with Health and Safety Officer where projects have special health and safety requirements
- Drafting communications
- Invoicing, statements and customer account management
- Diploma or bachelor’s degree preferred.
- Good understanding of drawings and shopfitting.
- Technical knowledge of construction.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills.
- Intermediate proficiency with all Microsoft applications, especially Microsoft Excel.
- Superior organizational and follow-through skills with strong attention given to details and deadlines.
- Flexibility to change direction frequently between tasks and between different clients
- Proven ability to work in a high-volume, fast-paced, deadline-driven environment and handle multiple projects while prioritizing, planning and organizing projects simultaneously
- Ability to operate with a sense of urgency
- Ability to work independently with limited supervision as well as work cooperatively with all levels of management and employees
- Open to constructive feedback and on-going self-improvement
- Flexibility to work additional hours during peak periods of the year
Desired Skills:
- project
- admin
- clients
- suppliers
- installations
- costing
- site
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary