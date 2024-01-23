Lead Automation Tester

We are seeking a highly experienced Lead Automation Tester to join our team in Sandton, Johannesburg. This is a hybrid role, offering a mix of remote and onsite work. The successful candidate will take a leadership role in shaping the automation testing landscape, leveraging over 8 years of experience in Automation Testing to ensure the delivery of high-quality software. This role involves defining automation strategies, mentoring team members, and driving innovation in our testing processes.

What you’ll do:

Lead Quality Engineering in squads in accordance with the agreed Test Engineering and Quality practices.

Ensure alignment across stakeholders to optimize the testing efficiencies across the Product delivery stack.

Ensure team effectiveness and healthy team dynamics.

Liaise with Stakeholders.

Deliver automated testing solutions.

Provide advice to clients on quality practices.

Build and foster deep relationships with Peers, Subject Matter Experts, Developers, Product Owners, and other Stakeholders.

Work closely with Quality Assurance Leads, Practise Leads, Developers, Architects, Product owners, and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of clients.

Participate in the overall PI planning and the squad deliverables including capacity estimation and interdependencies.

Obtain and review relevant artifacts from stakeholders (eg: technical landscape, architecture design, technology roadmaps).

Create the Test Strategy, approach, or plan and ensure alignment with the squad objectives.

Contribute to the systematic breakdown of the business needs into manageable feature(s), stories, and epics that can be delivered.

Ensure all committed user stories and acceptance criteria are tested for the specific release ensuring quality is not compromised.

Participate in the backlog grooming and in the sprint planning.

Participate in the daily stand-up where necessary, manage the issues raised by the Software Quality Test Engineers, and raise relevant associated risks.

Perform pull requests and ensure all feature branches are committed to Master.

Review that the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are reusable and scalable.

Challenging the business and technology solutions in alignment with the client’s value proposition.

Ensure integration into and continuous test automation execution on DevOps pipelines.

Work with the Enterprise Quality Assurance Practise Lead on the metrics and reporting to communicate quality engineering practices.

Ensure the defect management process is adhered to by the Software Quality Test Engineers.

Ensure artifacts are easily obtainable by storing all relevant artifacts in the repository

Participate in the retrospective reviews and seek efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our client(s).

Encourage Peer reviews of the QA artifacts.

Seek ongoing improvements in technical capabilities.

Mentor the Engineers within the team to improve their technical capabilities.

Provide input into the documentation of standards quality practices for Quality engineering for the organization’s current and future technological architecture.

Provide input into performance management of team members (e.g. performance contracts, development plans, poor performance and improvement plans, and review).

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes (e.g. operational processes) that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations.

Seek opportunities to improve business processes, models, and systems through agile thinking.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial 12-month contract

Location: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of work

Level/ years of experience: Lead (8+ years experience)

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

