Netstar in strategic partnership with Microsoft

Netstar has announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to harness the pool of data from over 1,9-million connected devices. The initiative aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of mobility while tailoring solutions to the unique needs of individuals and businesses.

As part of this collaboration, Netstar seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Connected Fleets Architecture, hosting all services in the secure and scalable Microsoft cloud. Leveraging various Microsoft services on Azure, Netstar aligns itself with the evolving landscape of connected vehicles, where the demand for integration and data-driven decision-making is rapidly rising.

Additionally, by aligning with the Microsoft Connected Fleets architecture and partner ecosystem, Netstar can expand its market offerings and drive additional customer value.

The ever-growing connectivity of fleets presents a valuable opportunity to harness the power of data for informed decision-making. The collaboration between Netstar and Microsoft addresses this need, emphasising the importance of standardisation and consistency in the evolving landscape of connected fleet architecture.

“Netstar recognises the critical nature of data in shaping the future of mobility. Our integration with Microsoft and other key collaborators is dedicated to setting standards for connected fleet architecture,” says Cliff de Wit, executive: technology at Netstar.

“Our engineers have collaborated closely with Microsoft and its partners, to showcase at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show, how our IoT systems seamlessly integrate into the reference architecture, allowing for the visualisation of high-volume telematics data and empowering businesses with data-driven insights. We are excited to demonstrate how a Copilot specific to the fleet and telematics industry can improve the traditional fleet operational environment.”

Grant Fraser, group MD of Netstar, adds: “The demonstration at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show will underline how Netstar’s contribution to connected fleets enables the visualisation and utilisation of high-volume telematics data through Natural Language Processing (NLP) queries.

“This advancement positions Netstar at the forefront of innovating solutions that elevate the use of data for better business decision-making, through leveraging the Microsoft platform, reference architecture, and ecosystem.”

Dominik Wee, corporate vice-president: manufacturing and mobility at Microsoft, comments: “Netstar has been a valuable contributor to the Microsoft Connected Fleets ecosystem as well as our partner showcase at CES 2024. Their long-standing dedication to enhancing the safety and efficiency of mobility aligns to our mission of helping our customers unlock new value through the power of data, AI, and the cloud.”