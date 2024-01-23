PROJECT MANAGER at Secondments Recruitment – Gauteng Pretoria

The purpose of this role is to manage the planning and delivery of the information technology (IT) projects in accordance with the Company Project Management Framework and other applicable IT standards. This includes risk management, project change control and ensuring that projects are completed on time, on budget, to quality standards, and within agreed scope. The incumbent is also responsible for applying the approved methodologies and software tools in order to plan, control, and monitor people, processes, and other components necessary for effective delivery of the projects. This position reports to a Senior Manager: Project Management Office.

Minimum Requirements

GENERAL REQUIREMENTSFormal EducationThis position requires a minimum qualification of a Bachelor`s Degree(NQF level 7) in IT AND Project Management Certification such as:

Project Management South Africa (PMSA) –

Project Management Professional (PMP)

Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)

Prince II

Added Advantage: Advanced certification in Project Management like Agile or Scrum Experience

The incumbent requires at least 5 years’ experience managing projects, with a minimum 3 years’ experience working within an IT environment/ IT Projects.

Duties and ResponsibilitiesKEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (KPA’s)Strategic Function

Contribute to the management of IT projects in the company’s operating environment.

Support the implementation of the centre Balance Score Card (BSC) initiatives.

Project Management:

Create and executes IT project plans and revises them as appropriate to meet changing needs and requirements.

Review project proposals or plans to determine time frames, funding limitations, procedures for accomplishing projects, staffing requirements and allotment of available departmental resources to various project phases.

Analyse project proposals to determine time frame, funding limitations and appropriate process for accomplishing projects.

Identify and schedule project deliverables, milestones, and required activities and tasks.

Implement an appropriate project communication plan.

Project team leadership:

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities to project team members.

Establish a work plan and staffing for project activities, iterations or phases, and support recruitment and/or assignment processes for project personnel.

Assign duties, responsibilities and scope of authority to project personnel

Direct and coordinate activities of project personnel to ensure project progresses is on schedule and within budget

BEHAVIOURAL/TECHNICAL COMPETENCIESEmotional Maturity

Displays awareness of one’s own emotions as well as the emotions of others, and is capable of empathy

Understands and manages own emotions and their influence on others and takes perspective of and empathize with others from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

Empowerment

Demonstrates confidence in team capabilities by soliciting and recognising ideas, opinions and insights from team members

Coveys team priorities, milestones, timelines, performance measures and responsibilities and provides clear direction to subordinates about individual performance expectations.

Diversity and Inclusion

Demonstrates inclusive behaviour towards all colleagues and successfully develops diverse relationships

Shows a genuine concern for people and promotes work-life balance amongst the team.

Facilitates inclusive team participation by encouraging full participation of all staff members.

Supports diverse team and takes full advantage of the perspectives brought by individuals regardless of gender, culture, or religion.

Project Management

Takes full responsibility for the definition, approach, facilitation and satisfactory completion of projects.

Provides effective leadership to the project team.

Adopts appropriate project management methods and tools.

Ensures project and product quality reviews occur on schedule and according to procedure.

Ensures that project deliverables are completed within agreed cost, timescale and resource budgets, and are formally accepted, by appropriate stakeholders.

Portfolio management

Ensures that programme/project leads and/or service owners adhere to the agreed portfolio management approach and timetable.

Explains what information is needed and ensures they provide this information to agreed targets of timelines and accuracy.

