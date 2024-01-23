Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge company focused on Cloud Solutions is actively seeking a Project Manager to play a crucial role in implementing processes and enhancing the overall customer lifecycle and experience. The Project Manager will be responsible for assessing and validating the documented requirements of the project, developing, and executing project work plans, and identifying the required resources. This role encompasses various aspects of project planning and management, including defining scope, allocating resources, handling project-related documentation, and providing leadership to the project team. A matric certificate, a relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent, and a proven track record in project management with a minimum of 7+ years of experience are essential requirements for this position.

DUTIES:

The key areas of responsibility are:

Applying standardized project outlines and processes in all regions.

Responsible for the overall direction, coordination, implementation, execution, control, and completion of allocated projects, ensuring consistency with company strategy, commitments, and goals.

Manage projects from the initial assignment to the final Acceptance Test sign-off and handover to Billing and Support

Participate in scoping of complex projects, to ensure comprehensive and accurate planning and execution.

Draw up, track, and execute project plan and deployment schedule.

Establish and maintain regular feedback and communication with the Customer and key stakeholders.

Establish and maintain excellent relationships within the project team, technical team, implementation teams as well as with all the Project Key Stakeholders

Actively identify, document, and mitigate project risks, and escalate as appropriate, to ensure a smooth deployment, minimum disruption, complete customer satisfaction and compliance with Project Scope, Time, and Cost Budgets.

Participate with the Customer Experience team to take business opportunities and sales to successful implementation. This may include project related participation in tender response processes.

Ensure all project documentation is up to date and readily accessible and all systems are updated with accurate information (incl SOLID).

Ensure complete and accurate handover to Billing and Support on completion.

Project Management

Lead the scoping, planning, and implementation of projects.

Facilitate the definition of project scope, goals, deliverables, and resource requirements.

Coordinate site surveys.

Identify, document, and manage risks.

Develop full scale project plans and deployment schedules, baseline, and update against progress.

Manage project resource allocation (incl. equipment).

Document and maintain RACI matrix and RAID register, as defined in relation to specific projects involving multiple delivery partners.

Prepare and provide any project artefacts required in line with customer’s corporate governance structures.

Track action items with relevant resources to ensure timeous execution and assist or escalate where necessary.

Manage project budget.

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.

Provide quality assurance during the project implementation and handover.

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders.

Schedule / attend regular project meetings, as required, and ensure minutes are circulated and action items followed up.

Manage project scope and adhere to scope variation process where required.

Manage training needs for customers and users.

Ensure ATP and Sign-off is completed and communicated to customer, account manager and engineers.

Day-to-day project admin activities to be kept up to date.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Relevant tertiary qualification or equivalent

Proven project management track record with min. 7+ years of project management experience

Experience in managing enterprise level deployments

Project Management qualification

Project Management Tools

Understanding of Infrastructure and ICT management service delivery and its processes

Understanding of technology and networks

MS Project skills (Beneficial)

Visio (Beneficial)

PERSONAL SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

Passion for customer service and service delivery

Strong influencing and negotiation skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong administrative skills

Organised, with excellent time management skills

Strong logical and lateral thinking

High attention to detail (accuracy imperative)

Ethical

Driven and results orientated

Team player

Highly motivated – self-motivated, self-starter, self-regulating

Thorough – Completes projects to a consistently high standard

Flexible – able to adapt skills and knowledge in rapidly changing environment

Assertive – able to cope with internal and external demands and stay the course

Ability to manage conflict and deal with difficult situations, in a high pressure, dynamic environment

