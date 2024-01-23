React.js Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a self-driven & strong [URL Removed] Developer is sought by a dynamic Financial Services company to join its team. Your core role will be to design, build and implement modern user interface components while enhancing application performance using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and Webpack. You will also be responsible for profiling and improving front-end performance and documenting the front-end codebase. Occasional travel abroad may be expected. The ideal candidate must have 3+ years’ experience in a similar role, an in-depth knowledge of JavaScript and React concepts, CSS, HTML, RESTful APIs, JSON Web Token, Flux/Redux, excellent front-end coding skills, and a good understanding of progressive web applications.

DUTIES:

Develop and implement highly responsive user interface components using React concepts.

Develop and implement front-end architecture to support user interface concepts.

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

Translate wireframes into high quality code.

Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Meet with the Development team to discuss user interface ideas and applications.

Monitor and improve front-end performance.

Document application changes and developing updates.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years in [URL Removed] Development with a thorough understanding of [URL Removed] and its core principles.

Experience with popular [URL Removed] workflows (such as Flux or Redux).

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model.

Preferred to have experience in JavaScript, CSS, HTML.

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., [URL Removed] with RESTful APIs.

Knowledge of modern authorization mechanisms, such as JSON Web Token.

Familiarity with modern front-end build pipelines and tools.

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

A knack for benchmarking and optimization.

Familiarity with Code Versioning tools.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of isomorphic React.

Experience with Azure app services.

Solid understanding and experience working with and developing .NET Core APIs.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong initiative and can handle a high-energy environment.

