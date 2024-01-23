RPA Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Hiring – Test Analyst- Contract – Hybrid

Test Analyst needed to join the innovative team by helping and ensuring that critical components of an application perform as expected under varying user loads and to help evaluate the resource usage.

Solid working experience as a Test Analyst

RPA Testing

Exposure to Azure clouding

C# experience is required

Good communication skill

Client facing skill is needed

Certificate ISTQB

Relevant testing qualification

Desired Skills:

C#

RPA

Testing

Azure

ISTQB

Learn more/Apply for this position