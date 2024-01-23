RPA Tester

Hiring – Test Analyst- Contract – Hybrid
Test Analyst needed to join the innovative team by helping and ensuring that critical components of an application perform as expected under varying user loads and to help evaluate the resource usage.
Solid working experience as a Test Analyst
RPA Testing
Exposure to Azure clouding
C# experience is required
Good communication skill
Client facing skill is needed
Certificate ISTQB
Relevant testing qualification
Desired Skills:
- C#
- RPA
- Testing
- Azure
- ISTQB