SAP Consultant

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP ABAP Technical Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

SAP certified with 5-8+ years of SAP Experience.

IT degree/diploma advantageous

SAP Go Live with Build Management

Essential Skills Requirements

Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE

ABAP OO

SAP S/4HANA UI5

Fiori Development, JavaScript

Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)

Workflow

SAP S/4HANA skills

Core Data Services & AMDP

Database update programming

SAP Enhancement Concept

BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits

Smart Forms

SAP Solution Manager

Toolsets:

ITSM Suite

JIRA

Confluence

X-Ray

Functional skills:

Solution architecture, design, and development

Data Modelling

Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills.

Agile Methodology

DEVOPS Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

