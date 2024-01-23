SAP Consultant

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP ABAP Technical Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Qualifications
- SAP certified with 5-8+ years of SAP Experience.
- IT degree/diploma advantageous
- SAP Go Live with Build Management
Essential Skills Requirements
- Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
- ABAP OO
- SAP S/4HANA UI5
- Fiori Development, JavaScript
- Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
- Workflow
- SAP S/4HANA skills
- Core Data Services & AMDP
- Database update programming
- SAP Enhancement Concept
- BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits
- Smart Forms
- SAP Solution Manager
Toolsets:
- ITSM Suite
- JIRA
- Confluence
- X-Ray
Functional skills:
- Solution architecture, design, and development
- Data Modelling
- Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills.
- Agile Methodology
- DEVOPS Experience
If you have the above skills, don’t waste time; apply now!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years