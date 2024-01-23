SAP Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Jan 23, 2024

Are you a skilled SAP professional with a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Our client is seeking a talented SAP ABAP Technical Consultant to join their dynamic team at their Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Qualifications

  • SAP certified with 5-8+ years of SAP Experience.
  • IT degree/diploma advantageous
  • SAP Go Live with Build Management

Essential Skills Requirements

  • Eclipse and SAP BTP/WEBIDE
  • ABAP OO
  • SAP S/4HANA UI5
  • Fiori Development, JavaScript
  • Interface programming (Web Services, OData, REST, JSON, RFC, IDOCs)
  • Workflow
  • SAP S/4HANA skills
  • Core Data Services & AMDP
  • Database update programming
  • SAP Enhancement Concept
  • BAPI, BADI, BTE and User Exits
  • Smart Forms
  • SAP Solution Manager

Toolsets:

  • ITSM Suite
  • JIRA
  • Confluence
  • X-Ray

Functional skills:

  • Solution architecture, design, and development
  • Data Modelling
  • Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills.
  • Agile Methodology
  • DEVOPS Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

