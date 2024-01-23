Senior Backend Developer (Postgres, SQL, Node.js) Fully Remote – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you an experienced Backend Developer with a love for music? We are seeking a top-tier talent to join an exciting client in the music streaming industry. If you’re ready to bring your expertise in Node.js, GraphQL, and PostgresDB to revolutionize the way we experience music, this role is for you! Join a dynamic team that’s building a fair music ecosystem, empowering artists, and DJs worldwide. As a SENIOR Backend Developer, you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the backbone of our platform, utilizing Node.js, GraphQL, and PostgresDB. If you’re ready to make a significant impact in the music streaming space and contribute to a fair music ecosystem, apply now! Let’s connect and discuss how your skills can play a crucial role in this exciting project.

DUTIES:

Architect and develop robust backend solutions using Node.js, GraphQL, and PostgresDB.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of backend services.

Contribute to the evolution of our platform’s backend architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a Backend Developer with expertise in Node.js, GraphQL, and PostgresDB.

A genuine passion for music and a solid understanding of the project’s mission.

Strong problem-solving skills and a commitment to delivering scalable backend solutions.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Backend

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position