Senior Front-End Developer (Postgres, SQL, Node.js) Fully Remote

ENVIRONMENT:

Are you a seasoned Front End Developer with a passion for music and cutting-edge technology? We are currently on the lookout for top talent to join a groundbreaking client who collaborates with top local and international DJS and artists in the music streaming space. If you’re ready to make a significant impact and shape the future of digital music, this opportunity is for you! Step into the world where music events, communities, and companies unite to inspire fans and foster mutual growth for the love of music. Your role as a SENIOR Front-End Developer will involve collaborating with a dynamic team to enhance the user interface of our music streaming platform using React, Typescript, and GraphQL. If you’re excited about the intersection of music and technology and want to be part of a movement shaping the future of music streaming, apply now! Let’s connect and discuss how you can contribute to this revolutionary project.

DUTIES:

Work closely with a cross-functional international team to elevate the user interface of our platform.

Utilize your expertise in React, Typescript, and GraphQL to create seamless and engaging user experiences.

Contribute to the evolution of our platform’s front-end architecture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a Front-End Developer with expertise in React, Typescript, and GraphQL.

A deep passion for music and a keen understanding of the project’s mission.

Strong problem-solving skills and a commitment to delivering high-quality code.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

