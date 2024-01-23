Senior Technical Business Analyst

Calling all Technical Business Analysts! Do you have a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Do you want to work for a Titan in the automotive industry? Our client is seeking a talented Technical Business Analyst to join their dynamic team at our Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.
Essential skills and Requirements:
- Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.
- Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions.
- Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.
- Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states.
- Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work
- Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.
- Cloud Technologies and Migrations
- Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).
- Experience in developing process flows.
- Data modelling experience
- Knowledge of data modelling and data visualization tools
- Good understanding of targets and requirements management process
- Ability to design solutions and implement them in Codebeamer.
- Ability to interface with multiple stake holders.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience. 3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 years plus total experience required.
- 5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role.
Desired Skills:
- codebeamer
- cloud
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid