Senior Technical Business Analyst

Calling all Technical Business Analysts! Do you have a passion for innovation and cutting-edge technology? Do you want to work for a Titan in the automotive industry? Our client is seeking a talented Technical Business Analyst to join their dynamic team at our Midrand/Menlyn location. As a global leader in the automotive industry, they are committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovative solutions and groundbreaking technologies.

Essential skills and Requirements:

Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.

Experience in developing process flows, data flows and diagrams to support solutions.

Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.

Experience in determining/eliciting requirements from stakeholders for the purpose of designing current and to-be states.

Experience in the creation of technical specifications from business requirements suitable for development work

Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.

Cloud Technologies and Migrations

Ability to interpret business/system requirements into user interface/interaction requirements to create suitable/usable UX (User Experience).

Experience in developing process flows.

Data modelling experience

Knowledge of data modelling and data visualization tools

Good understanding of targets and requirements management process

Ability to design solutions and implement them in Codebeamer.

Ability to interface with multiple stake holders.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience. 3 years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 years plus total experience required.

5-7 years in a business/systems analysis role.

Desired Skills:

codebeamer

cloud

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

