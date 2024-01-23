ServiceNow Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The position will be responsible for developing the ITSM tool based on requirements, scripting custom workflows, service catalogues, templates, and records. Deploying ServiceNow configurations, testing configurations and customizations while complying with overall governance. Provide system training and knowledge transfer in an easy and understandable manner. Ensure alignment with ServiceNow and ITSM processes Provide expert opinion on proactive optimization and new opportunities to streamline the tool and processes.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for day-to-day development and operational capability of ServiceNow, including but not limited to updates, enhancements, configurations, and reporting.

Responsible for all development related to call management and ServiceNow tool.

Primary contact for executives, PMO and technical stakeholders in providing ServiceNow system configuration, maintenance, planning, requirements gathering, training and report generation.

Ensure system integrity, data integrity and credibility.

Handle all enhancement requests and develop on modules used on the platform.

Implement changes according to the established Change Management process.

Ensure the team monitors the application performance and analyze where improvements can be made.

Manage post implementation and upgrade support including, but not limited to, monitoring application performance, functionality, debugging support and system testing.

Work closely with the development team to grow and enhance skills and knowledge across the application.

Provide after hour and on-call support, as needed.

Be a certified ServiceNow subject matter expert, ensuring the system success as the unified system of record.

Coordinate & execute ServiceNow platform upgrades, enhancements, customizations & maintenance.

Create and configure application UI, business rules and workflows.

Perform upkeep on existing solutions (e.g., business rules, UI policies, client scripts, ACLs, workflows, dashboard & reporting, data imports, service catalogue development, etc.)

Provide post implementation and upgrade support including, but not limited to, monitoring application performance, debugging support, and system/unit testing.

Manage system access, role allocation and security.

Manage 3rd party system integration success and effectiveness.

Translates business process requirements into technical design, creating a best-fit framework for a scale-able implementation.

Strong ServiceNow Platform Implementation understanding with in-depth knowledge in various ServiceNow applications.

Able to communicate on complex issues with stakeholders and technical staff, to meet business and customer requirements.

Always keeping up to date with current and future market developments, technologies, product, and strategies

Provide technical design authority and mentor more junior members of the team.

Technical expert for large-scale solutions ensuring designs meet customer requirements and achieve appropriate outcomes and deliverables.

Acts as a role model for colleagues providing guidance around technical and behavioral competencies to ensure sharing of internal best practice.

Ensuring adherence to coding and design standards, and providing technical hand-over documentation

An advocate of implementation practices that deliver excellent operating efficiency, both technically and for user/process experience

Advising, qualification and questioning of customer requirements, especially in complex projects and in the case of unclear customer requirements

Effective communication skills and be a team player, capable of building collaborative working relationships in a dynamic customer facing environment.

Minimum Requirements:

20+ year development experience, with developer certification, JAVA, Linux, OS

Continuous management of scarce skill (ServiceNow development and configuration through annual certification

Annual ServiceNow certification provided by ServiceNow international.

These include 100% earning domain access:

Designing and creating an application – 15 %

Application User Interface: 20 %

Security and Restricting Access: 20 %

Application Automation: 20 %

Working with External Data: 10 %

Managing Applications: 15 %

15 + years advanced knowledge and certification in the following areas of ServiceNow – Workflow Editing, Report Generation, Performance Analytics, Update Sets, Glide Records and Systems, SQL Database Management, Templates, Webservices API (REST & SOAP), MID server, etc.

15+ years advanced knowledge of programming languages including JavaScript, HTML5, Java, C++, and PHP.

15+ Years knowledge of software systems and frameworks including AngularJS, Git, GitHub, and .NET .

. 1 5+ years of hands-on experience with ServiceNow components such as Service Catalogue, Incident, Problem, Change, Asset, Release, Knowledge, etc.

15 + years’ experience with ITIL framework

15 + years’ experience with object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, or information technology

Certified System developer (CSD)

ITIL v4 certified.

ISO 20000 certification

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Hybrid (Johannesburg, Gauteng) – Contract

