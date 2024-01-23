Software Engineer (SDE II) – Western Cape Cape Town Region

My Client is is offering the right candidate a great opportunity to join a fast growing South

African fintech that enables seamless and innovative end-to-end customer onboarding

services that drive conversion rates, prevent fraud, reduce risk and costs. The company

provides automated and easy to implement solutions that fully onboard a new customer

in under two minutes.

You’ll work in a small, senior team that operates on trust and high collaboration. The team

works remotely most of the time and occasionally comes into the office when more direct

collaboration is required. Naturally, you’ll be exposed to many aspects of our business from

day one. You’ll spend most of your time working on our products and some time on client

work. We’ll ensure that you have the tools and support to do great work, but you’ll also

have the freedom to try new things and learn.

Your responsibilities will include:

? Completing given tasks on your own with support from the team as well as

participating in group tasks.

? Taking ownership of the work you are assigned and participating in all aspects of

its lifecycle, from design to running in production.

? Enforcing the use of secure coding and architecture patterns and are thus

required to have or acquire a solid understanding of modern security practices.

? Considering the customer experience in the work you do and always doing what’s

best for the customer.

? Thinking deeply about decisions without being indecisive. You will need to be the

type of person who has an intrinsic need to understand why things are the way

they are.

? Being part of our on-call rotation. When on-call, you will work on repaying

technical debt and deal with operational incidents as and when they occur. This

will require you to have or acquire a good general knowledge of production

operations for technical support.

? Participating in software and broader architecture design and you will be expected

to challenge our thinking. Once a decision on a design has been made, you must

commit to it wholeheartedly.

? Performing high quality, ego-free code reviews for your colleagues as well as

submitting your code for review by others and accepting their feedback

generously.

? Communicating blockers early and asking for help when needed

? Accepting feedback willingly and sharing your knowledge freely

? Ensuring that all critical functionality is covered by automated tests that run in our

CI/CD pipelines

? Keeping technical documentation up to date as you make changes or add features

to services

Our Software Stack includes:

? Cloud-hosted Microservice Architecture with Event Sourcing and CQRS

? NoSQL database

? Kotlin, Python, Javascript (and a bit of Golang)

? Spring Boot running in containers

? Kubernetes running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE)

? Typically macOS or Linux development machines

? Infrastructure-as-code using Terraform

? Prometheus, Grafana, Elastic, Kibana

Desired Skills:

Kotlin

Python

Javascript

kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

