Systems Administrator – East London – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:
Our client is based in East London with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town is needing to appoint a Systems Administrator to support and maintain their infrastructure. The company has a substantial private sector client base across South Africa and Public Sector projects.
Key Deliverables:
- Support and maintenance of the Server and virtualised environment.
- Secondary support and maintenance of the network environment both internally and externally.
- Maintenance and troubleshooting to guarantee maximum performance.
Education and Experience:
- Matric / Grade 12 / NQF 4
- Completed IT tertiary (NQF 6 or higher) (advantageous)
- Minimum of 3 years relevant technical experience (essential)
- VMware knowledge and experience (essential)
- Azure knowledge and exposure (essential)
- Certification/ Professional Registration
- Microsoft Certified
- Valid Driver’s License
Special requirements:
- Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
- MS Exchange, Office 365
- VMware
- Backup (Veeam, Backup Exec, Net Backup)
- VMware products
- Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)
- Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty, Wireshark)
- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)
Technical:
- Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure
- Troubleshooting, and problem resolution
- Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VMWare and backup software
- Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to general networking
- A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.
- VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules
- Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practise techniques
- Working knowledge of HP and Dell server platforms
- Exposure and/or experience with AZURE will be an advantage.
- Appropriate Certifications with regards to both server and network environment
Responsibilities:
- Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.
- Provide Technical Support to both internal and external clients
- Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.
- Create technical documentation for processes, procedures, changes, upgrades and implementation plans and reports to management
- Monitoring computer systems to identify how performance can be improved and to solve issues and problems ensuring high availability and security
- Implement, maintain and support cloud-based systems including Azure.
- Provide technical support for internal Systems and Email.
Desired Skills:
- Backup Management
- Firewall
- Microsoft Azure
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)
- Network Administration
- Systems Administration
- VMware