Systems Administrator – East London – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:

Our client is based in East London with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town is needing to appoint a Systems Administrator to support and maintain their infrastructure. The company has a substantial private sector client base across South Africa and Public Sector projects.

Key Deliverables:

Support and maintenance of the Server and virtualised environment.

Secondary support and maintenance of the network environment both internally and externally.

Maintenance and troubleshooting to guarantee maximum performance.

Education and Experience:

Matric / Grade 12 / NQF 4

Completed IT tertiary (NQF 6 or higher) (advantageous)

Minimum of 3 years relevant technical experience (essential)

VMware knowledge and experience (essential)

Azure knowledge and exposure (essential)

Certification/ Professional Registration

Microsoft Certified

Valid Driver’s License

Special requirements:

Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)

MS Exchange, Office 365

VMware

Backup (Veeam, Backup Exec, Net Backup)

VMware products

Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)

Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty, Wireshark)

Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)

Technical:

Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure

Troubleshooting, and problem resolution

Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VMWare and backup software

Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to general networking

A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.

VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules

Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practise techniques

Working knowledge of HP and Dell server platforms

Exposure and/or experience with AZURE will be an advantage.

Appropriate Certifications with regards to both server and network environment

Responsibilities:

Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.

Provide Technical Support to both internal and external clients

Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.

Create technical documentation for processes, procedures, changes, upgrades and implementation plans and reports to management

Monitoring computer systems to identify how performance can be improved and to solve issues and problems ensuring high availability and security

Implement, maintain and support cloud-based systems including Azure.

Provide technical support for internal Systems and Email.

Desired Skills:

Backup Management

Firewall

Microsoft Azure

Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)

Network Administration

Systems Administration

VMware

