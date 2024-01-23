Systems Administrator – East London

Jan 23, 2024

Job Description:

Our client is based in East London with offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town is needing to appoint a Systems Administrator to support and maintain their infrastructure. The company has a substantial private sector client base across South Africa and Public Sector projects.

Key Deliverables:

  • Support and maintenance of the Server and virtualised environment.
  • Secondary support and maintenance of the network environment both internally and externally.
  • Maintenance and troubleshooting to guarantee maximum performance.

Education and Experience:

  • Matric / Grade 12 / NQF 4
  • Completed IT tertiary (NQF 6 or higher) (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 3 years relevant technical experience (essential)
  • VMware knowledge and experience (essential)
  • Azure knowledge and exposure (essential)
  • Certification/ Professional Registration
  • Microsoft Certified
  • Valid Driver’s License

Special requirements:

  • Microsoft Networking Services (Active Directory, DNS, PKI, DHCP)
  • MS Exchange, Office 365
  • VMware
  • Backup (Veeam, Backup Exec, Net Backup)
  • VMware products
  • Network devices (servers, routers, firewalls)
  • Network administrator tools (WinSCP, Putty, Wireshark)
  • Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel)

Technical:

  • Excellent knowledge of best practices around management, control, and monitoring of server infrastructure
  • Troubleshooting, and problem resolution
  • Technical understanding and proven working experience in terms of setup and configuration of Servers, VMWare and backup software
  • Technical expertise and knowledge with regards to general networking
  • A sound understanding of Windows Server 2012 and up, including: WSUS, File Server, AD, DNS, Exchange server, VMWare 6.5 and up.
  • VEEAM Backup and Replication, including DR configuration, backup jobs and schedules
  • Server and SAN experience – RAID Configurations, LUN configurations, best practise techniques
  • Working knowledge of HP and Dell server platforms
  • Exposure and/or experience with AZURE will be an advantage.
  • Appropriate Certifications with regards to both server and network environment

Responsibilities:

  • Implement, configure, maintain Infrastructure, servers, virtual machines and network systems including the security thereof.
  • Provide Technical Support to both internal and external clients
  • Recommend Solutions, evaluate industry trends and assist in implementing standards and best practices.
  • Create technical documentation for processes, procedures, changes, upgrades and implementation plans and reports to management
  • Monitoring computer systems to identify how performance can be improved and to solve issues and problems ensuring high availability and security
  • Implement, maintain and support cloud-based systems including Azure.
  • Provide technical support for internal Systems and Email.

Desired Skills:

  • Backup Management
  • Firewall
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE)
  • Network Administration
  • Systems Administration
  • VMware

