Technical Specialist – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge company leading in Cloud Solutions is actively seeking candidates with strong technical expertise and exceptional interpersonal skills for the role of Technical Specialist. The ideal candidates should possess the ability to design technical solutions, troubleshoot technical issues, offer prompt customer feedback, and contribute to the implementation of new solutions, among other responsibilities. In addition to technical proficiency, Technical Specialists are expected to engage directly with customers, both verbally and in writing, necessitating excellent communication skills. A Technical Qualification or its equivalent, or active pursuit of one, is considered beneficial. Essential requirements for this role include a minimum of 6 years of experience in 1st and 2nd Line Support as well as Customer Service.

DUTIES:

Architect, Design and Deploy solution.

Maintain Future Road Map solution upgrades.

Solution Pricing and Quotes

Tender bid response formulation

Detailed client systems & solutions training

Business process and systems analytics

Work with Projects department to ensure project plans for accurate delivery on time and within budget.

Pilot/POC of solutions sets within customer ring fenced environment.

Presentations of product and service offerings

Demoing of their products and service offerings

All administration relevant to the job function

Adherence to all company policies and procedures

Working with various teams to ensure solutions are successfully scoped.

Install hardware, systems, and software.

Administer servers and server clusters.

Manage all system back-up and restore procedures.

Perform troubleshooting analysis to resolve any infrastructure issues.

Documents problems and resolution for future reference

Monitors system performance and implements performance tuning.

Network engineer: Install, configure, maintain network services, equipment, and devices.

REQUIREMENTS:

Technical Qualification or its equivalent; or in pursuit of one (beneficial)

Over 6 years in 1st & 2nd Line Support and Customer Service (essential)

Minimum 5 years in VoIP and IP Telephony technologies like SIP, DNS, RTP, IP-PBX, etc. (essential)

Proficiency in WAN/LAN/system monitoring tools like Zabbix (essential)

Solid networking and diagnostic abilities (essential)

Comprehensive knowledge in:

? Networking

? Linux Administration

? Asterisk, Queuemetrics

? Vicidial

? XCally

? CRM Integrations

? MySQL/MySQL/PostgreSQL

? Grafana

? Cloud Technologies (AWS/Google)

? API comprehension

? Network design and configuration

? Python

? Javascript

? Customer Journey Mapping

? VoIP products

? Troubleshooting

Drivers licence and own reliable transport essential

PERSONAL SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES:

Analytical

Lifelong learner / self-study

Excellent communication skills

Team Player

Consultant

Coach

Process Champion

Customer Champion

Risk Mitigator

Knowledge manager

Relationship builder

Strategiser

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Specialist

IT

Learn more/Apply for this position