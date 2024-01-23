UI/UX Designer – 2024_05

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for an UI/UX developer.

To create engaging and intuitive digital experiences for users. This multifaceted role involves a combination of user interface (UI) design and user experience (UX) design, with the goal of enhancing user satisfaction and usability.

An undergraduate qualification (Bachelor’s degree or equivalent) in the relevant IM discipline and/or Technical competencies and certification with relevant years of experience in a similar role.

5+ Years’ experience relating to:

Mining Industry or Safety Industry experience is preferred

Software development practices

Translate business needs to technical specifications.

Design, build and deploy applications.

Conduct unit testing and troubleshooting.

Evaluate and improve Development standards.

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems.

User management.

Security management.

Develop and update technical documentation.

Debug, monitor and troubleshoot applications.

Create and maintain of CI/CD pipelines.

The incumbent will be expected to manage an entire project (SDLC), meeting with stakeholders, providing critical input for business decisions, delegate tasks to team members, providing effective cooperative development (JAD). This might require traveling for meetings and workshops as the Company’s landscape is vast

