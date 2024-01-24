CMC Networks joins ConnectiviTree alliance

CMC Networks and ConnectiviTree (Europe) have signed a co-operation agreement.

CMC Networks delivers communication services across diverse regions with a predominant focus on Africa and the Middle East. It joins the ConnectiviTree global alliance as a member for this region.

ConnectiviTree will benefit from CMC’s extensive network footprint, while CMC will utilize ConnectiviTree’s Plaza system and RootNet to enhance their product offering.

The planned network, known as CTree RootNet, and planned software counterpart, CTree Plaza, will include top-tier network security, redundant data network and routing capabilities, in-house maintenance and assurance control, dedicated fibre routes, plus software and technologies.

“ConnectiviTree’s innovative pan-European RootNet and Plaza automation solution combined with the Global Alliance will allow us to extend our product offering to our customers. We are happy to have joined the alliance and look forward to strengthening the partnership,” says CMC Networks CEO Marisa Trisolino.

“We are excited to have CMC join the Global Alliance. Their significant expertise and network focused on the African continent will be a big addition,” says ConnectiviTree chief commercial officer and co-founder Eugen Gebhard.