Graphic Design and Web Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Jan 24, 2024

Are you a skilled Digital Media enthusiast looking for a hands-on role? Our client is seeking a creative problem-solver to join their team as a Digital Media Guru focused on websites and digital media. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into the exciting world of web-focused projects, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities:

  • Focus on graphic design for social media and website content.
  • Utilize your 3-5 years of WordPress experience, with a must-have knowledge of Divi.
  • Manage SEO & SEM, with an eagerness to improve and learn.
  • Handle social media development, campaigns, and daily checks using essential tools: Photoshop, GSuite, WordPress, Business Suite, Ads Manager, Google Analytics, and Search Console.
  • Familiarity with advantageous tools like SEM Rush, Google Data Studio, Uber Suggest, Adobe Suite, Canva, Figma, Mailchimp, and Asana.

Qualities We Seek:

  • Strong Interpersonal skills with sound client liaison skills
  • Punctuality is key.
  • Stay calm under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Multitask effectively and be a team player.
  • Excellent communication, competence, and ownership of your work.
  • Above all passionate about what you do and have a hunger to improve and stay on top of new trends.

Technical Skills We Admire:

  • Basic understanding of DNS & FTP.
  • Knowledge of HTML and basic CSS.
  • Ability to provide reports when needed.
  • Graphic design for websites, social media, and bulk emails.

Perks of the Role:

  • Work in a comfortable studio environment.
  • Join a collaborative team.
  • Hybrid work model after the initial period.
  • Opportunities for continued learning and growth.

Remuneration:
R20 000 – R25 000
Hybrid Model

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to Detail
  • Communication Skills
  • People Skills
  • Passion for your skill
  • Willing to grow and learn
  • Adaptabile

