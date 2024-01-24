Graphic Design and Web Specialist – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

Are you a skilled Digital Media enthusiast looking for a hands-on role? Our client is seeking a creative problem-solver to join their team as a Digital Media Guru focused on websites and digital media. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into the exciting world of web-focused projects, we want to hear from you!
Responsibilities:
- Focus on graphic design for social media and website content.
- Utilize your 3-5 years of WordPress experience, with a must-have knowledge of Divi.
- Manage SEO & SEM, with an eagerness to improve and learn.
- Handle social media development, campaigns, and daily checks using essential tools: Photoshop, GSuite, WordPress, Business Suite, Ads Manager, Google Analytics, and Search Console.
- Familiarity with advantageous tools like SEM Rush, Google Data Studio, Uber Suggest, Adobe Suite, Canva, Figma, Mailchimp, and Asana.
Qualities We Seek:
- Strong Interpersonal skills with sound client liaison skills
- Punctuality is key.
- Stay calm under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Multitask effectively and be a team player.
- Excellent communication, competence, and ownership of your work.
- Above all passionate about what you do and have a hunger to improve and stay on top of new trends.
Technical Skills We Admire:
- Basic understanding of DNS & FTP.
- Knowledge of HTML and basic CSS.
- Ability to provide reports when needed.
- Graphic design for websites, social media, and bulk emails.
Perks of the Role:
- Work in a comfortable studio environment.
- Join a collaborative team.
- Hybrid work model after the initial period.
- Opportunities for continued learning and growth.
Remuneration:
R20 000 – R25 000
Hybrid Model
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- Attention to Detail
- Communication Skills
- People Skills
- Passion for your skill
- Willing to grow and learn
- Adaptabile