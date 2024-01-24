Graphic Design and Web Specialist

Are you a skilled Digital Media enthusiast looking for a hands-on role? Our client is seeking a creative problem-solver to join their team as a Digital Media Guru focused on websites and digital media. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves and dive into the exciting world of web-focused projects, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Focus on graphic design for social media and website content.

Utilize your 3-5 years of WordPress experience, with a must-have knowledge of Divi.

Manage SEO & SEM, with an eagerness to improve and learn.

Handle social media development, campaigns, and daily checks using essential tools: Photoshop, GSuite, WordPress, Business Suite, Ads Manager, Google Analytics, and Search Console.

Familiarity with advantageous tools like SEM Rush, Google Data Studio, Uber Suggest, Adobe Suite, Canva, Figma, Mailchimp, and Asana.

Qualities We Seek:

Strong Interpersonal skills with sound client liaison skills

Punctuality is key.

Stay calm under pressure and meet deadlines.

Multitask effectively and be a team player.

Excellent communication, competence, and ownership of your work.

Above all passionate about what you do and have a hunger to improve and stay on top of new trends.

Technical Skills We Admire:

Basic understanding of DNS & FTP.

Knowledge of HTML and basic CSS.

Ability to provide reports when needed.

Graphic design for websites, social media, and bulk emails.

Perks of the Role:

Work in a comfortable studio environment.

Join a collaborative team.

Hybrid work model after the initial period.

Opportunities for continued learning and growth.

Remuneration:

R20 000 – R25 000

Hybrid Model

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

Attention to Detail

Communication Skills

People Skills

Passion for your skill

Willing to grow and learn

Adaptabile

