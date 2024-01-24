Hardware Engineer at NRF National Research Foundation – Western Cape Observatory

Postion Summary:

The main purpose of this job is the hardware development of novel electronics components, modules, subsystems and systems to further the goals of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop circuits for various electronic systemsProvide input to a variety of electronic designs within the teamGenerate component symbols and capture schematicsPerform PCB layout and routingMaintain accurate and up-to-date records of design changes and revisions

Compile acceptance Test Procedures, design documentation, datasheets and user manualsIdentify and resolve issues through thorough testing and troubleshooting

Build and test prototypes of hardware systems

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

6-6 years

BTech Electrical/Electronic Engineering (NQF Level 7)

Experience:

6 years experience in electronics hardware and firmware design

Knowledge:

ElectronicsPCB Design (Altium)Hardware Design (Analog/Digital)Firmware DesignTest and verificationSystem Engineering

Additional Notes:

Detailed technical knowledge and experience in a research and development environmentAble to conceptualise and/or provide inputs to novel technical solutions to unique challengesDisplay excellent interpersonal skillsWork independently as well as in a team environmentWork in remote locations when requiredExcellent communication in English (written and verbal)The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialization endeavours.

