Information Technology Technician

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities. The ICTT forms part of the IT functional domain.

Minimum Requirements:

•Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

•Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field

•IT Technical Support background (essential)

•Excellent written and verbal English communication skills

•Problem-solving skills

•Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision

Desired Skills:

ICT

Information Systems

Information Technology (IT)

Technical Support

About The Employer:

Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as an Information and Communications Technology Technician.

