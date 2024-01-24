Information Technology Technician

The successful candidate would need to mainly perform maintenance to all PC & Laptop hardware, stock management, logging calls via email with couriers for collections & deliveries, software & communication systems and peripherals used within the organization to perform and supplement daily activities. The ICTT forms part of the IT functional domain.
Minimum Requirements:
•Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)
•Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT field
•IT Technical Support background (essential)
•Excellent written and verbal English communication skills
•Problem-solving skills
•Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision
Desired Skills:
- ICT
- Information Systems
- Information Technology (IT)
- Technical Support
About The Employer:
Our client is seeking an experienced individual to join their team as an Information and Communications Technology Technician.