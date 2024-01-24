JavaScript Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for a JavaScript Front-End Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.

Essential skills requirements:

JavaScript

Typescript

Node.js

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

[URL Removed]

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Micro Service Development

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)

Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

X-Ray

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

Degree in IT or relevant experience

2 to 4+ years working experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

If this sparks your interest, Hit apply today!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

typescript

node.js

HTML5

api

rest

jira

json

xml

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position