JavaScript Front End Developer

Essential skills requirements:
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Node.js
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- [URL Removed]
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Micro Service Development
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
- Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence
- X-Ray
Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- 2 to 4+ years working experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
