JavaScript Front End Developer

Jan 24, 2024

Our client, leaders in the automotive industry have an amazing opportunity available!

The take-off position required is for a JavaScript Front-End Developer. With a production network that comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries, this could be your chance to join a dynamic team and speed off into your next big adventure.

Essential skills requirements:

  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • [URL Removed]
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Micro Service Development
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER etc.)
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence
  • X-Ray

Which qualifications/experience do we need for the role?

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience
  • 2 to 4+ years working experience
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

If this sparks your interest, Hit apply today!

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

