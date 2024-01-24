Junior Business Analyst at Signature Business Solutions

Job Description
- We are currently in the market for a creative business analyst with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Purpose of the role
- The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects.
Duties
- Analysis and manipulation of client data
- Analysis and documentation of client financial processes
- Including “as is” and “to be” documents
- Drawing up of Businesss Requirement Documents
- Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents
- Configuration and supporting of applicacation software
- Drawing up Architectural diagram’s
- Basic project management
Education Requirements
- B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng degree with computer related subjects as majors
Desired Skills:
- Finance and Investment
- Microsoft Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT Consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial service industry.