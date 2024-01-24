Junior Business Analyst at Signature Business Solutions

Job Description

We are currently in the market for a creative business analyst with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Purpose of the role

The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects.

Duties

Analysis and manipulation of client data

Analysis and documentation of client financial processes

Including “as is” and “to be” documents

Drawing up of Businesss Requirement Documents

Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents

Configuration and supporting of applicacation software

Drawing up Architectural diagram’s

Basic project management

Education Requirements

B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng degree with computer related subjects as majors

Desired Skills:

Finance and Investment

Microsoft Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT Consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial service industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position