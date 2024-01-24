Junior Business Analyst at Signature Business Solutions – Gauteng Woodmead

Jan 24, 2024

Job Description

  • We are currently in the market for a creative business analyst with strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Purpose of the role

  • The Business Analyst serves as the principal conduit for managing system requirements between the business and the Software Development team during projects.

Duties

  • Analysis and manipulation of client data
  • Analysis and documentation of client financial processes
  • Including “as is” and “to be” documents
  • Drawing up of Businesss Requirement Documents
  • Drawing up of Technical Requirement Documents
  • Configuration and supporting of applicacation software
  • Drawing up Architectural diagram’s
  • Basic project management

Education Requirements

  • B.Com, B.Sc. or B.Eng degree with computer related subjects as majors

Desired Skills:

  • Finance and Investment
  • Microsoft Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Signature Business Solutions is an innovative IT Consulting company which provides software solutions for clients in the financial service industry.

