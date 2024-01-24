Manual Tester (Administrator)

Our client is a leading player in the retail industry, dedicated to providing an exceptional solutions to their customers. With a commitment to innovation and technological advancements, we are seeking a Junior skilled Manual Tester (Administrator) to join our dynamic team.

The Test Administrator is responsible to conduct efficient and effective testing of new and customised software including change requests and strategic projects aligned to business requirements. The SAP EWM (Extended Warehouse Management) and ShipERP Test Analyst is responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of SAP EWM and ShipERP solutions within an organization. This role involves designing and executing test cases, identifying defects, and working closely with the development and business teams to ensure a seamless integration of EWM and ShipERP. The SAP EWM and ShipERP Test Analyst plays a critical role in validating the functionality, performance, and security of these interconnected systems.

Skills:

Perform effective and efficient testing of new and customised software, to ensure successful deployment.

Adhere to all IT Governance Frameworks including policies, procedures, processes and standards.

Perform project related tasks and conduct functional, system, integration and/or regression testing activities within project timelines, as required.

Ensure that reporting is produced in a timely manner and aligned to the agreed communications plan for all relevant stakeholders.

Update and maintain known error database, knowledge base, configuration database as well as relevant testing and training material, and implement a continuous improvement plan to improve solutions.

Effectively manage self to deliver on agreed individual and team objectives.

Tech Stack:

SAP

SAP CML

SAP EWM

SAP HCM

ISTQB

UAT

Jira/X-Ray

Desired Skills:

