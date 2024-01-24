Project Manager (R800K/yr – R550K/yr)

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Project Manager to join our client’s team in Cape Town. The Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing and managing various industrial and commercial projects throughout the region. The successful candidate will have proven experience in project management within the industrial and commercial industry, excellent communication and leadership skills, and a strong ability to multitask and problem-solve.

Key Responsibilities:

Plan, initiate, and manage industrial and commercial projects from conception to completion.

Develop detailed project plans, including scope, goals, deliverables, timelines, and budgets.

Coordinate and collaborate with various stakeholders including clients, contractors, suppliers, and internal teams to ensure project success.

Monitor project progress, identify and address potential risks, and make necessary adjustments to meet project goals.

Oversee and manage project budgets, ensuring adherence to financial constraints and cost control measures.

Conduct regular site visits and inspections to ensure compliance with quality, safety, and regulatory standards.

Coordinate with engineering, architecture, and construction teams to ensure smooth project execution and timely completion.

Manage project documentation, including contracts, permits, change orders, and progress reports.

Provide regular project updates, reports, and presentations to management and clients as required.

Foster a positive and collaborative work environment, promoting effective teamwork and communication among project team members.

Qualifications and Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related discipline. Profiles without such

education could be consider if they prove extensive experience (5 to 10 years) working in wind farm projects.

2 – 5 years' experience in managing infrastructure construction projects with budgets over 100M EUR.

Strong knowledge of project management principles, methodologies, and best practices.

Excellent organizational, planning, and time management skills.

Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of stakeholders.

Proven leadership abilities, with the ability to motivate and manage project teams.

Ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously and prioritize tasks accordingly.

Solid understanding of construction processes, building codes, and regulations.

Proficient in project management software and tools.

Valid driver’s license and willingness to travel to project sites as required.

Benefits:

Salary R800K/yr – R550K/yr, negotiable

Family Leave (Maternity, Paternity)

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

