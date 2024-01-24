Craft Your Future with iOCO Infrastructure Services: More Than a Job, It’s a Calling. We are currently seeking a proactive and customer-focused Service Desk Agent to join our team. The successful candidate will play a vital role in providing excellent customer service and technical support to end-users. This is a dynamic and fast-paced role that involves troubleshooting, ticket resolution, and effective communication with users. If you are passionate about customer support and have a knack for problem-solving, we invite you to apply for this position.
What you’ll do:
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers/ involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within the ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure a high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.
- Working well under pressure.
Your Expertise:
- 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.
- 1-2 Years of Customer service experience.
- 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.
Qualifications Required:
- A+, N+ or Higher
- ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
Location: Johannesburg (Randburg) – Remote – office is open plan
- Physical demands: Sitting
Travel: To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery