Service Desk Agent

Jan 24, 2024

Craft Your Future with iOCO Infrastructure Services: More Than a Job, It’s a Calling. We are currently seeking a proactive and customer-focused Service Desk Agent to join our team. The successful candidate will play a vital role in providing excellent customer service and technical support to end-users. This is a dynamic and fast-paced role that involves troubleshooting, ticket resolution, and effective communication with users. If you are passionate about customer support and have a knack for problem-solving, we invite you to apply for this position.

What you’ll do:

  • Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers/ involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

  • Ensure that all calls are logged within the ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

  • Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

  • Ensure a high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

  • Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

  • Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.

  • Working well under pressure.

Your Expertise:

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.

  • 1-2 Years of Customer service experience.

  • 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.

Qualifications Required:

  • A+, N+ or Higher

  • ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Permanent position
    Location: Johannesburg (Randburg) – Remote – office is open plan

  • Physical demands: Sitting
    Travel: To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position