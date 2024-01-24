Service Desk Agent

Craft Your Future with iOCO Infrastructure Services: More Than a Job, It’s a Calling. We are currently seeking a proactive and customer-focused Service Desk Agent to join our team. The successful candidate will play a vital role in providing excellent customer service and technical support to end-users. This is a dynamic and fast-paced role that involves troubleshooting, ticket resolution, and effective communication with users. If you are passionate about customer support and have a knack for problem-solving, we invite you to apply for this position.

What you’ll do:

Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers/ involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.

Ensure that all calls are logged within the ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.

Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.

Ensure a high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.

Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.

Ensure adherence to respective client-specific Operational Manuals.

Working well under pressure.



Your Expertise:

1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment.

1-2 Years of Customer service experience.

1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution.

Qualifications Required:

A+, N+ or Higher

ITIL v3 or ITIL 4 and QA

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Johannesburg (Randburg) – Remote – office is open plan

Physical demands: Sitting

Travel: To the office in the event of power outages or bad network from home

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

