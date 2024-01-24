Solutions Architect at Financial technology industry

Our client in the Financial / Tech sector is seeking for a talented and experienced Solution Architect to join their team and play a critical role in designing and shaping the technology landscape for our financial services platform.

Ideally experienced on the banking and financial services Platform of Architectural Design:

As a Solution Architect, you will be responsible for creating the architectural vision and ensuring the technical alignment of our systems. You will work closely with product owners and development teams to deliver robust, scalable, and efficient solutions.

Your expertise in Azure, RESTful APIs, Docker, Kubernetes (K8s), general system design, and architectural design will be essential in guiding our technology initiatives.

Minimum Requirements :

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Information systems, or relevant tertiary qualification.

Optional – TOGAF

Optional – GoogleAzureAWS Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification.

Experience:-

Proven experience as a Solution Architect, with a strong track record of designing and delivering complex, scalable solutions.-

Expertise in Azure cloud services, RESTful APIs, Docker, and Kubernetes.-

Strong understanding of system design and architectural principles.-

Excellent communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to nontechnical stakeholders.-

Prior experience working with product owners and development teams in an Agile environment.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Solution Architecture

Solution Design

Architecture Design

High-level design

Technical Architecture

azure expertise

restful apis

AWS cloud

docker

kubernetes

system design

Application Architecture

financial and banking

TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Finanacial technology sector keeping abreast with on going technology

Employer & Job Benefits:

R 960000.00 Per annum TCTC

