SQL Developer

Our client in the Health Insurance industry is looking for a SQL Developer with a minimum of +5 years of experience, duties will include but are not limited to the following:

Perform day-to-day operations, includes monitoring and maintenance, problem investigation and resolution.

Write and analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements.

Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions.

Handle common database procedures such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc.

Ensure performance, security, and availability of databases (database optimization and tuning.

Working knowledge of SSIS, how to create and maintain packages.

Experience running monthly ETL advantageous.

Creation and maintenance of cubes.

Document code, provide progress reports, and perform code review and peer feedback.

Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements.

Interface with clients to understand business context and trouble shoot.

Experience in tabular and cloud advantageous.

Requirements

A degree in an IT related field, with an emphasis on programming.

Strong understanding of ETL concepts.

Minimum of 5 years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role

Strong proficiency with SQL, SSIS and SSAS (cubes).

Proficient in standard business software: MS Office .

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.

Must be a Team player.

Must Have Good time-management skills.

Great interpersonal and communication skills.

Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.

Desired Skills:

SSIS

T-SQL

SSAS

