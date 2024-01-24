SQL Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Jan 24, 2024

Our client in the Health Insurance industry is looking for a SQL Developer with a minimum of +5 years of experience, duties will include but are not limited to the following:

  • Perform day-to-day operations, includes monitoring and maintenance, problem investigation and resolution.
  • Write and analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements.
  • Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions.
  • Handle common database procedures such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc.
  • Ensure performance, security, and availability of databases (database optimization and tuning.
  • Working knowledge of SSIS, how to create and maintain packages.
  • Experience running monthly ETL advantageous.
  • Creation and maintenance of cubes.
  • Document code, provide progress reports, and perform code review and peer feedback.
  • Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements.
  • Interface with clients to understand business context and trouble shoot.
  • Experience in tabular and cloud advantageous.

Requirements

  • A degree in an IT related field, with an emphasis on programming.
  • Strong understanding of ETL concepts.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role
  • Strong proficiency with SQL, SSIS and SSAS (cubes).
  • Proficient in standard business software: MS Office .
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
  • Must be a Team player.
  • Must Have Good time-management skills.
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.

Desired Skills:

  • SSIS
  • T-SQL
  • SSAS

