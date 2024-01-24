SQL Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Our client in the Health Insurance industry is looking for a SQL Developer with a minimum of +5 years of experience, duties will include but are not limited to the following:
- Perform day-to-day operations, includes monitoring and maintenance, problem investigation and resolution.
- Write and analyze existing SQL queries for performance improvements.
- Develop, implement, and optimize stored procedures and functions.
- Handle common database procedures such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc.
- Ensure performance, security, and availability of databases (database optimization and tuning.
- Working knowledge of SSIS, how to create and maintain packages.
- Experience running monthly ETL advantageous.
- Creation and maintenance of cubes.
- Document code, provide progress reports, and perform code review and peer feedback.
- Review and interpret ongoing business report requirements.
- Interface with clients to understand business context and trouble shoot.
- Experience in tabular and cloud advantageous.
Requirements
- A degree in an IT related field, with an emphasis on programming.
- Strong understanding of ETL concepts.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience as a SQL Developer or similar role
- Strong proficiency with SQL, SSIS and SSAS (cubes).
- Proficient in standard business software: MS Office .
- Critical thinker and problem-solving skills.
- Must be a Team player.
- Must Have Good time-management skills.
- Great interpersonal and communication skills.
- Sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on company’s success.
Desired Skills:
- SSIS
- T-SQL
- SSAS