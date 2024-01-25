CNC Setter / Programmer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are seeking a suitably qualified CNC Programmer / Setter who must have 5 years of experience in a General & Precision Engineering environment
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- Formal Trade as a Fitter & Turner, Millwright, or Toolmaker
- Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle
- Experience in Manual Programming & Setting
- Extensive experience with Fanuc Controls & MasterCam
- Experience in Milling & Turning
- Plan machining operations by reviewing work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications
- Programming mills and lathes by entering instructions
- Analyze drawings, blueprints, and design data to calculate the correct part dimensions for machines, tool selection, machine speeds, and feed rates
- Set up and operate CNC equipment as needed
- Use precision measuring instruments
- Read Instrumentation and gauges
- Perform periodic checks on equipment and solve problems as detected
- Work on computerized CAD system
- Ability to read and interpret drawings
- Ensure that a constant clear line of communication is maintained with operators and setters more importantly during shift changeovers.
Desired Skills:
- CNC
- CNC Setter
- CNC Programmer
- MasterCam
- Fitter
- Millwright
- Toolmaker