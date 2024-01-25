CNC Setter / Programmer

Jan 25, 2024

We are seeking a suitably qualified CNC Programmer / Setter who must have 5 years of experience in a General & Precision Engineering environment
Minimum Requirements

  • Matric
  • Formal Trade as a Fitter & Turner, Millwright, or Toolmaker
  • Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle
  • Experience in Manual Programming & Setting
  • Extensive experience with Fanuc Controls & MasterCam
  • Experience in Milling & Turning
  • Plan machining operations by reviewing work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications
  • Programming mills and lathes by entering instructions
  • Analyze drawings, blueprints, and design data to calculate the correct part dimensions for machines, tool selection, machine speeds, and feed rates
  • Set up and operate CNC equipment as needed
  • Use precision measuring instruments
  • Read Instrumentation and gauges
  • Perform periodic checks on equipment and solve problems as detected
  • Work on computerized CAD system
  • Ability to read and interpret drawings
  • Ensure that a constant clear line of communication is maintained with operators and setters more importantly during shift changeovers.

Desired Skills:

  • CNC
  • CNC Setter
  • CNC Programmer
  • MasterCam
  • Fitter
  • Millwright
  • Toolmaker

