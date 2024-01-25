CNC Setter / Programmer

We are seeking a suitably qualified CNC Programmer / Setter who must have 5 years of experience in a General & Precision Engineering environment

Minimum Requirements

Matric

Formal Trade as a Fitter & Turner, Millwright, or Toolmaker

Valid Driver’s License & Own Vehicle

Experience in Manual Programming & Setting

Extensive experience with Fanuc Controls & MasterCam

Experience in Milling & Turning

Plan machining operations by reviewing work orders, blueprints, engineering plans, materials, specifications

Programming mills and lathes by entering instructions

Analyze drawings, blueprints, and design data to calculate the correct part dimensions for machines, tool selection, machine speeds, and feed rates

Set up and operate CNC equipment as needed

Use precision measuring instruments

Read Instrumentation and gauges

Perform periodic checks on equipment and solve problems as detected

Work on computerized CAD system

Ability to read and interpret drawings

Ensure that a constant clear line of communication is maintained with operators and setters more importantly during shift changeovers.

Desired Skills:

CNC

CNC Setter

CNC Programmer

MasterCam

Fitter

Millwright

Toolmaker

