Database/ Applications Specialist

Our client a leading player in the dynamic field of sustainable packaging, providing innovative solutions to organizations across industries is currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated Application Specialist to join their dedicated team.

As an Application Specialist, you will act as the bridge between business and IT, utilizing your deep understanding of business processes and technology to help achieve desired outcomes. The primary focus of this role is to analyze and design business processes and requirements for systems supporting the business operations. This includes researching and analyzing data, generating reports, and recommending improvements or new requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

Business Process Analysis: Facilitating project conception, defining business, financial, and operations requirements.

Identifying unarticulated business needs and coordinating between stakeholder groups.

Liaising with various business groups and customers to implement new or improved business processes.

Process Improvement: Charting existing business processes and developing procedures and models.

Researching, reviewing, and analyzing the effectiveness of existing processes.

Developing strategies for enhancing or leveraging these processes.

System Testing and Implementation: Coordinating and performing in-depth tests for modified and new processes.

Providing post-implementation support.

Project Management: Coordinating successful project delivery, including planning, Change Requests, and resource allocation.

Managing potential risks and ensuring alignment between sales, delivery, and customer requirements.

Service Delivery Optimization: Developing and streamlining service delivery processes.

Ensuring efficiency and cost-effectiveness of processes.

Overseeing service departments and holding teams accountable for great customer service.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems, Certificate/Diploma in Business Analysis, ERP-related qualifications/certifications.

BPCS/Oracle certification/experience (Advantageous)

5 to 10 years as a Business Analyst primarily related to ERP business processes.

Extensive experience in facilitating analysis workshops and presentations.

Hands-on experience in managing various business analysis assignments.

Specialist knowledge of analysis, modeling, and design methods.

Broad knowledge of IT standards, applications, and trends.

In-depth understanding of ERP.

Advantageous: ITIL certification.

Techniclal Competencies:

Highly developed communication, visual charting, and interpersonal skills.

Advanced critical, conceptual, and creative thinking.

Excellent mathematical reasoning, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

Strong computer, technology, and systems skills.

Behavioral Competencies:

Passion for optimizing business performance, innovating, and continuous improvement.

Concern for communicating clearly and impressing others.

Commitment to maintaining business awareness.

Customer-centric, readiness for decision-making, and enthusiasm for learning and growing.

