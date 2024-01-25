Developer/IT Specialist (WFH) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Software Developer/IT Specialist – JavaScript, Google Script, Zapier

Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain JavaScript solutions.

Create and optimize Google Script for Google Workspace applications.

Implement and manage automation workflows using Zapier.

Facilitate integrations between various systems and platforms.

Provide technical support and troubleshoot scripting and automation issues.

Maintain comprehensive documentation of scripts and integrations.

Requirements:

Proficient in JavaScript, Google Script, and Zapier.

Solid IT infrastructure knowledge.

Excellent communication skills.

Strong problem-solving ability.

4+ Years of relevant IT experience.

Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science or related field.

Apply here or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Zapier

Javascript

Google App Script

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

– Clients is in the Financial Sctor

– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract & No-end date)

– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

Work From Home

