Developer/IT Specialist (WFH)

Software Developer/IT Specialist – JavaScript, Google Script, Zapier
Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain JavaScript solutions.
- Create and optimize Google Script for Google Workspace applications.
- Implement and manage automation workflows using Zapier.
- Facilitate integrations between various systems and platforms.
- Provide technical support and troubleshoot scripting and automation issues.
- Maintain comprehensive documentation of scripts and integrations.
Requirements:
- Proficient in JavaScript, Google Script, and Zapier.
- Solid IT infrastructure knowledge.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Strong problem-solving ability.
- 4+ Years of relevant IT experience.
- Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science or related field.
Desired Skills:
- Zapier
- Javascript
- Google App Script
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
– Clients is in the Financial Sctor
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract & No-end date)
– Flexibility to work form home
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Work From Home