Developer/IT Specialist (WFH)

Jan 25, 2024

Software Developer/IT Specialist – JavaScript, Google Script, Zapier

Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain JavaScript solutions.
  • Create and optimize Google Script for Google Workspace applications.
  • Implement and manage automation workflows using Zapier.
  • Facilitate integrations between various systems and platforms.
  • Provide technical support and troubleshoot scripting and automation issues.
  • Maintain comprehensive documentation of scripts and integrations.

Requirements:

  • Proficient in JavaScript, Google Script, and Zapier.
  • Solid IT infrastructure knowledge.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Strong problem-solving ability.
  • 4+ Years of relevant IT experience.
  • Degree/Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science or related field.
  • Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)

Apply here or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Zapier
  • Javascript
  • Google App Script

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

– Clients is in the Financial Sctor
– Freelancer/Consultant (Long-term contract & No-end date)
– Requires US hours (4pm-12am/3pm-11pm)
– Flexibility to work form home

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Work From Home

