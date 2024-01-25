Our client is looking for an experienced and qualified full stack Developer to join their team in Pretoira East.
Duties of this role:
- Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Skills required:
- 2 years + experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
- 2 years + in Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL).
- 2 years + experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks
- Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. (e.g. HTML/ CSS,
JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
- Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the
existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to
meet the request.
- Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs
Must Have:
- Tertiary Diploma or Degree in IT or Computer Science
- Matric
- Reside close to Pretoria or surrounding areas
- NB: CLEAR CREDIT and CRIMINAL record as this is a financial instituition
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Full Stack
- Javascript Framework
- C#
About The Employer:
Our client is based in Pretoria East