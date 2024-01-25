Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Jan 25, 2024

Our client is looking for an experienced and qualified full stack Developer to join their team in Pretoira East.

Duties of this role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Skills required:

  • 2 years + experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.
  • 2 years + in Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL).
  • 2 years + experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks
  • Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. (e.g. HTML/ CSS,
    JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services.
  • Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
  • Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the
    existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to
    meet the request.
  • Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Must Have:

  • Tertiary Diploma or Degree in IT or Computer Science
  • Matric
  • Reside close to Pretoria or surrounding areas
  • NB: CLEAR CREDIT and CRIMINAL record as this is a financial instituition

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Full Stack
  • Javascript Framework
  • C#

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Pretoria East

Learn more/Apply for this position