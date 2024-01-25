Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Our client is looking for an experienced and qualified full stack Developer to join their team in Pretoira East.

Duties of this role:

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Skills required:

2 years + experience in a Full Stack Software Development role.

2 years + in Microsoft SQL database technology (T-SQL).

2 years + experience of programming language in C# and JavaScript Frameworks

Experience developing desktop and web-based applications. (e.g. HTML/ CSS,

JavaScript, XML, jQuery) and web services. Knowledge and experience in ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request. Knowledge and experience in designing and developing web services and APIs

Must Have:

Tertiary Diploma or Degree in IT or Computer Science

Matric

Reside close to Pretoria or surrounding areas

NB: CLEAR CREDIT and CRIMINAL record as this is a financial instituition

Desired Skills:

SQL

Full Stack

Javascript Framework

C#

About The Employer:

Our client is based in Pretoria East

