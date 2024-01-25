Intermediate Software Developer

Join Our Innovative Team as an Intermediate Software Developer!

Are you passionate about coding and ready to take your career to the next level? An exciting opportunity awaits you at our leading Technology Company in the heart of Johannesburg!

Candidate Requirements

Proficient in C++ and C# with a strong track record of successful projects.

Solid understanding of software development life cycle and best practices.

Experience in designing, developing, testing, and maintaining high-performance software solutions.

Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions.

FoxPro Knowledge: Candidates with expertise in FoxPro are highly preferred.

.Net Web Programming

SQL experience is a must

Desired Skills:

C++

C#

SQL

.NET

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

