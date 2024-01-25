IT Auditor

This is an opportunity for an experience IT Auditor to work in the Netherlands for 2 – 3 years in the IT Audit space.

If you’re a seasoned IT Auditor with a knack for independently steering IT audit tasks and ensuring compliance with quality standards, this role offers an exciting opportunity. Your ability to lead, review, and provide insightful control information will thrive in a dynamic work environment.

As an IT Auditor in this role, you’ll be at the helm, leading IT audit activities with a focus on professional quality and ICT. Reviewing documents, planning work activities, and guiding junior IT auditors will be essential components. Your insights into the client’s status, data analyses oversight, and proactive participation in team activities will be pivotal. Staying vigilant towards fraud, compliance, and keeping abreast of industry developments will round out your engaging responsibilities.

Join a reputable professional services firm in the Netherlands, championing excellence in IT audit services. The company boasts a history of delivering top-tier solutions, fostering a collaborative culture that values innovation and expertise.

You should hold a degree in Business Informatics, Business Administration, or equivalent, complemented by CISA training. Your experience in IT Audit, coupled with a proactive approach towards risk assessment and familiarity with laws and regulations, will set you apart.

You’ll thrive in an environment that nurtures professional growth, encourages collaboration, and champions work-life balance. Join a team that values your expertise and offers ample opportunities for career advancement.

For a confidential discussion please contact Judy Engelbrecht on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

IT Auditing

CISA

business informatics

risk assessment

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Compliance Institute of South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position